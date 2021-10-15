Chrissie Swan quit drinking nine months ago and has opened up about the reason why. Instagram

“I do recommend it. If you’re thinking, ‘oh, maybe I’m drinking a bit much’ or ‘it’s not helping me any more’, I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve taken from it, is that it didn’t help.”

Chrissie revealed that giving the bottle the flick had done wonders for her mental health, particularly in such a turbulent time given the ongoing lockdowns in her home city of Melbourne.

“With the pressures and anxieties and worries and being responsible for kids and their whole life has changed and you’re their parent, you feel enormous guilt, though it’s all out of your control, you kind of feel like having a few drinks will take the edge off and a couple of drinks does but eventually it’s at the stage where it doesn’t help and it certainly wasn’t helping me,” Chrissie explained.

The TV and radio personality also keeps fans updated about her regular walking routine. Instagram

Recently, the Celebrity MasterChef contestant has also embarked on a health and wellness journey, with fans following her regular updates on her walking regime.

“Learning how to meditate kicked it off for me and I realised after the first 10-minute block that it was the first time in ages I’d stopped and slowed down, with my own wellbeing top of mind,” she told fans on Instagram of how she began her walking routine.

“I don’t put any pressure on myself, but I walk somewhere most days – sometimes for 20 minutes, sometimes for an hour, sometimes three little walks, sometimes none!”

WATCH: Chrissie Swan opens up about motherhood on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!