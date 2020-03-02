Meghan Markle’s brother Thomas Markle Jr. has lashed out at his sister after revealing he’s homeless and has split up with his fiancé.

“Being associated with Meghan has nearly destroyed me,” the 53-year-old tells New Idea.

He claims he has lost jobs and can’t get a new one because of the notoriety of being related to the duchess, and says he is considering changing his surname to escape its ‘curse’.

Glazier Tom reveals that over the past year he’s been suffering from depression. In the past he has also admitted to having an alcohol problem and has been arrested on domestic violence charges after threatening partner Darlene Blount, 39, with a gun.

Tom is now living with his mum Roslyn at her small apartment in Albuquerque, New Mexico.