Thomas apologised for his "mean" letter to Meghan and Harry.

“But from everything I know - I like Tom, and I think he loves his sister. As brothers and sisters we give each other s**t and we fight and get back together. At the end of the day family is family.

“Tom really wants to reconnect with his sister - he loves his sister,” Luke said before tearing up and adding, “I’m actually getting quite emotional over this - sorry.”

Asked by Big Brother if it struck a chord with him, Luke replied, “A little bit… A little bit…”

“I haven’t spoken to my sister for the last two or three years, I just started speaking to her again," Luke explained. "Family is family and deep down the love is always going to be there, it doesn’t matter what happens.”

Luke was tasked with convincing Thomas to write another letter.

The Survivor legend was then tasked with convincing Thomas to pen an apology message for Meghan, which Thomas agreed to do.

“I’m going to write a letter to Meghan,” Thomas confirmed to Big Brother in the diary room.

Asked what it was like growing up with Meghan, Thomas explained, “It was fun. There was a whole lot of love growing up. Her first nickname as a child was ‘flower' because her bedroom she had these decorative flowers over her crib, so when she woke up that’s the first thing she would see.”

“She’s my sister and she’s my blood and I love the hell out of her.”

After taking some time to put pen to paper, Thomas read his letter aloud.

”Dear Meghan and Harry, the first thing I want to say to you two is that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart for the awful, mean letter I wrote to you prior to your wedding,” the letter began.

“I want both of you to know that it didn’t come from the real person I am, but came from the very dark, hurt part of my heart. I am not a mean person at all and I have more love inside me to give than anyone I know.

He continued, “The letter was definitely written from my feeling hurt and confused from your response that I was ‘distant family’ and that you ‘didn’t know those people’. I was hurt and confused because of the amazing bond and relationship we shared growing up together, and all I could do was put up a defensive wall to protect my heart."

Thomas is hoping to reconnect with his estranged half-sister.

“I know that the letter was immature and wrong and I truly regret it. When your relationship with Harry first became known to the public, I - along with all of our family - became public figures overnight - no more privacy.”

Thomas continued, "Let me tell you, It was very, very stressful to deal with it all alone with no help at all. A real nightmare and constant pressure, and I if I could turn back the clock and do it all over knowing what I know now.

“I would never have tried to communicate any of my feeling to the media. I feel like a complete ass after what I’ve done and I am truly sorry for that.

“Meg, if I could turn the clock back, I would tell you that I'm so, so proud of you and I'm truly happy for you and Harry and I love you. You’re my little sister, my family, and you always will be. Now you’ve found the love of your life and started a family of your own, I couldn’t be more proud."

"I hope you and Harry can find it in your hearts to accept my sincere apology."

“The last several years of my life I have grown and learned more about myself, and I must say what I did to you with that letter is quite possibly the biggest mistake of my life," he continued.

"I hope you and Harry can find it in your hearts to accept my sincere apology because this is the real Tom Markle. I truly love you guys. I wish you, Harry and Meghan, and Archie and Lili the happiest most loving life possible. Sincerely, your big brother, Tom.”

Following the letter, Thomas said it was a “weight lifted off his shoulders” and that he was “in debt” to Big Brother, who confirmed he would be sending off the letter to the royals.

“I’ve grown exponentially since my stay here,” Thomas revealed.