EXCLUSIVE: Mike Tindall causes confusion over his intimate hug… with a socialite!

NEED TO KNOW Zara and Mike Tindall attended the Magic Millions carnival on the Gold Coast.

attended the Magic Millions carnival on the Gold Coast. Mike was spotted in a very warm embrace with an Argentinian socialite .

. Zara has been an ambassador for the Magic Millions carnival since 2012.

Advertisement

It may just have been a bit of friendly horseplay, but Mike Tindall’s enthusiastic greeting of his friend, Delfina Blaquier, at a Magic Millions Carnival Barrier Draw event on the Gold Coast last week raised a few eyebrows!

“He went in for the full hug and cheek kiss,” a surprised onlooker told New Idea.

“They’re clearly very good friends!”

Mike was clearly pleased to see good friend Delfina! (Credit: Backgrid)

Advertisement

But no need to fear.

Mike’s wife, Zara Tindall, was close by during their greeting.

Delfina, 45, is an Argentinian socialite, businesswoman and former high jumper.

She has been married to polo player Nacho Figueras since 2004.

Advertisement

Delfina and Mike both attended a Magic Millions event on the Gold Coast. (Credit: Backgrid)

Zara, whose mother is Princess Anne, married former England rugby player-turned-podcaster Mike in 2011.

The couple share three children together, Mia, 12, Lena, seven and Lucas, four.

And she, Mike, 47, Delfina and Nacho were all spotted in deep conversation and sharing lots of laughs on the day.

Advertisement

“Mike and Zara have made no secret of the fact that they love their annual holiday in Australia for the event,” a source tells New Idea.

“It’s their chance to swap the bitterly cold English winter for some Queensland sunshine – and they’re travelling without their three children, so it’s no wonder they’re in high spirits!”

Previously, Zara has spoken about her and Mike’s love of Australia.

Advertisement

“It’s like a home from home for us,” she has said.

Zara and Mike were all smiles at the Magic Millions event on the Gold Coast on January 13. (Credit: Getty)

“We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year.”

Mike is equally smitten with our shores! “I love the lifestyle in Australia, it’s not rushed. I think it’s a great place and we enjoy it so much.”

Advertisement

Zara, 44, was first announced as an ambassador of the Magic Millions thoroughbred sales and racing event in 2012, and she and Mike have attended the carnival, in January, almost every year since.

But this year it seems, having close pals in attendance, too, just added to all the fun!

Never miss a story! Sign up to New Idea’s FREE newsletter for royal news and exclusives here.

Advertisement