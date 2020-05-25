After impressing the coaches with his performance, Timothy shared his difficult health battle. Channel Nine

The 30-year-old revealed he had recently struggling through a serious battle with cancer and praised his wife Christina for helping him through the ordeal.

“I’ve been playing music for a long, long time. I guess a huge inspiration for that is one of the people who is here with me tonight. It’s Christina, who’s my wife,” he said.

“The last couple of years have been a pretty interesting ride for me. At the end of 2015, I was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer - pretty unexpectedly."

Timothy admitted his outlook didn’t look good when he received the diagnosis.

“When they caught it, it was stage 4B, which is just about the worst that you can get. It happened very, very fast,” he explained.

“I went through six months of chemotherapy, about 96 hours of chemotherapy for every round. Lumber punctures… I had to have minor heart surgery at the end of it. Christina was the person who got me and my entire family through all of that.”

The Voice artist added that just months ago, he received a positive update on his condition.

“Just about in September was when they came back and went, ‘we think you’re okay… for now’.”

While Timothy ultimately picked Guy as his team mentor, Delta – who has battled cancer herself – shared some inspiring words with the singer.

“You had a profound effect on all of us so we know the profound effect you’re going to have on all the people at home,” she told him.

