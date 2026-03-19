Heath Ledger’s daughter Matilda makes very rare public appearance in New York

Unlike her parents, Michelle Williams and the late Heath Ledger, their daughter, Matilda Ledger, has chosen to stay out of the spotlight.

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The world was left heartbroken when the late actor’s passing was announced in 2008, after he was found dead in his New York apartment from an accidental overdose.

His legacy lives on through his extensive movie portfolio and his only daughter, who was only two years old when he died.

Now, Matilda, who is the spitting image of her father, was spotted getting a morning coffee in Brooklyn on a rare outing.

Matilda Ledger is rarely photographed and prefers to keep a tight lid on her personal life. (Credit: Media Mode / Instar)

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The 20-year-old was photographed wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, bracelets, and black flats.

Her public appearance on March 9 also coincided with the 17th anniversary of his posthumous Oscar win for his performance as the Joker, which occurred in February 2009.

Ever since Heath’s passing, actress Michelle chose to raise Matilda in New York.

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They lived at a rural farmhouse for six years so Michelle could provide a “sane home environment” for Matilda.

“We moved – we left Brooklyn and lived in the country for six years because it was an intolerable state of existence,” Michelle told the New York Post in 2016.

In 2020, they settled into their quiet life in Brooklyn.

Michelle chose to raise Matilda out of the spotlight in New York. Credit: Getty)

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According to the Daily Mail, Matilda now lives with her mother in a $10.8 million penthouse in Brooklyn Heights, and loves being a “big sister”, after her mother welcomed her third child with her husband, Thomas Kail, in August.

One source also claimed that she planned to spend some time in Australia with her father’s relatives, but did not provide further details.

“Matilda has been protected by her mom for so long that she lives as normal and natural of a situation as possible,” one source told the publication.

“Matilda wouldn’t have it any other way. She enjoys the anonymity she is usually blessed with. Her friends are real, her life is great.

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“It might sound boring but she is your typical, young girl, loves being on her phone, hanging with friends and just loves living life. She is exceptionally polite and people love to be around her. She is very easy to get along with.”