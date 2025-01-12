Robert Irwin and Matilda Ledger’s secret New York dates!

Following the end of his first public relationship, with Rorie Buckey, last February, Robert Irwin has remained single.

Instead, he has focused on work, and will soon head to South Africa to co-host his second season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

“Robert is incredibly in demand as a TV talent at the moment,” an insider tells New Idea. “That and his work at Australia Zoo are his main focus.”

But it’s not all work and no play for the 21-year-old. New Idea has also learnt that Robert is setting aside some of his precious spare time to connect with Matilda Ledger.

The Wildlife Warrior loves spending time in New York. (Credit: Instagram)

The pair initially met through Matilda’s cousin, and Robert’s ex, Rorie. Rorie’s mum Kate is the late Heath Ledger’s sister and Matilda’s maternal aunt.

Matilda, now 19, grew up in New York with her mum, Michelle Williams, but has remained close to her Australian family, including Rorie and her twin sister Scarlett.

“Robert and Matilda first bonded over the fact they both lost their very famous Australian fathers when they were just little kids,” a source tells New Idea.

Robert was just two years old when his dad Steve was killed by a stingray in 2006. Matilda was the same age when Heath died following an accidental drug overdose in 2008.

“It’s hard to imagine a pair of Aussie kids who share a more similar story than Matilda and Robert,” our source says. “It really is an incredible twist of fate that they ended up having such a strong link through Rorie.”

Matilda lost her dad Heath when she was only two. (Credit: Getty)

University student Matilda is currently studying at a private liberal arts college in Connecticut, where she also sings in an indie band called Interim.

Meanwhile, Robert is based at Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast, QLD, outside of his TV commitments. This means their friendship is mostly conducted over the phone and via social media.

However, Robert has long had a love for Matilda’s home town New York City. He’s a regular visitor to the Big Apple – he was last there in May 2024 – so he and Matilda usually meet there when possible.

“Robert may well head straight to New York from South Africa when filming wraps on I’m A Celebrity in early February,” our source says. “He and Matilda can catch up in peace there because they can simply blend into the crowd and spend time together undisturbed.”

Robert also tragically lost his father when he was just two as well. (Credit: Getty)

New whispers have recently emerged that Robert is dating again following his split from Rorie – with some reports suggesting that his new mystery squeeze could even join him in South Africa. But while there is no evidence to suggest Matilda is this new flame, some insiders have romanticised them as a potentially “perfect pairing”.

“They actually have so much in common and would make a really great couple,” one insider tells New Idea. “They’ve both learnt to live with the loss of their dads at a very young age and have both grown up to become wonderfully accomplished young adults.”