Fans disappointed with cost of the Irwins’ new Crocodile Cabins

Fans are feeling a mixture of excitement and disappointment for Queensland’s new Crocodile Hunter Lodge cabins.

You can now stay directly in front of a freshwater crocodile habitat and admire the slightly terrifying but incredible creatures from behind a closed glass door, or go out on a terrace to get a closer look.

You could even make it feel like you’re ‘swimming’ with them and sit in your (very safe) private plunge pool!

The two-bedroom, two-storey luxury Crocodile Cabins can host a maximum of four guests, and sit within the Boutique Hotel, adjacent to Australia Zoo.

Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell (Credit: Instagram)

Although there is global excitement for the luxury and unique accommodation, some are disappointed with the high cost.

Fans have taken to social media with their thoughts, with one saying staying at the cabin is now on their “bucket list”, but others weren’t so positive.

“Almost $2300 dollars a night for that room.. wheww.. Looks amazing but only for the wealthy brother,” one said.

“4.2k for 2 nights if so that’s outrageous and just a p*ss take,” said another.

“That’s over 10k a week for some crocs and wine on a balcony. Wild,” one wrote.

An external view of the cabin (Credit: Instagram)

One tried to let Bindi know they love it but aren’t able to afford it, saying “I want to so bad Binds but 4K is a little to expenny”.

Others were quick to remind people what they would be booking, with one saying “it’s literally a luxury house in a world famous zoo 😂 it’s going to be expensive”.

Another joked that they would go if they won the money.

“I wouldn’t tell anyone if I won the lottery, but there would be signs 💁‍♀️”.

So, how much does it cost to stay?

A one-night stay in the Crocodile Cabin will set you back from $2,099, excluding GST and any credit card fees.

This is more than double the cost of their cheapest option – the Red Kangaroo cabin – which has one bedroom for a maximum of two guests, from $949 per night (excluding GST and credit card fees).

Each booking for the new cabin includes a welcome gift, free daily breakfast, $150 credit at the award-winning Warrior Restaurant & Bar, unlimited Australia Zoo entry, a sneak peek into their Wildlife Hospital, and a shuttle to and from the Zoo.

There’s also an infinity pool shared with the other guests.

The new two-storey cabins at the Crocodile Hunter Lodge (Credit: Instagram)

Once you go through to pay, there’s also the option to add an extra ‘Celebration Package’ which includes chocolates or cupcakes, wine & a card. This would set you back another $120.

The latest Crocodile Cabins have a special nod to the late Steve Irwin, with the front door using wood from the original crocodile stands that were built by him.

The Crocodile Hunter Lodge originally opened in 2022 as a tribute to the late Steve Irwin by his family.

Rob posted on his Instagram how guests are welcomed by trees originally planted by his dad.

“These are dad’s trees. These bottle trees were originally planted by him in the Zoo and we moved them to welcome our guests in as the perfect welcome statement,” he says.

