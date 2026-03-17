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Jane Fonda takes swipe at Barbra Streisand over Robert Redford’s Oscars tribute

She wasn't impressed.
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Jane Fonda did not hold back with her thoughts on Barbra Streisand’s tribute to the late Robert Redford.

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The Way We Were star took to the stage at the Academy Awards during the In Memoriam segment to pay tribute to her co-star, who died aged 89 in September 2025.

However, Jane had some choice words about it all when asked about the tributes by Entertainment Tonight.

“I want to know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford?” she said at an Oscar night party. 

Jane Fonda felt she was better qualified to pay tribute to Robert Redford than Barbra Streisand. (Credit: Getty)
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“She only made one movie with him; I made four! I’ve got more to say.”

Jane and Robert starred alongside one another in Barefoot in the Park, Our Souls at Night, The Electric Horseman and The Chase.

The journalist then encouraged her to pay tribute to him, where she said she “was always in love with him”.

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“The most gorgeous human being and such great values,” she said. “And he did a lot for movies, he really changed movies, lifted up independent movies.”

She also spoke highly of him in a statement after his passing.

“It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can’t stop crying,” she said at the time. “He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for.”

Barra Streisand and Robert Redford
Barbra Streisand honoured Robert Redford at the Oscars. (Credit: Getty)
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What did Barbra Streisand say during her tribute to Robert Redford at the Oscars?

When she took to the stage, the Funny Girl star praised his dedication to acting.

“He was a brilliant, subtle actor,” she said.

“And we had a wonderful time playing off each other because we never quite knew what the other one was going to do in the scene.”

Afterwards, she did a brief live rendition of the hit song The Way We Were.

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Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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