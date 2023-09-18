Jess admits she was a "complete wreck." Supplied

Jason Derulo: “I’ll do anything to win”

With the finals inching closer, Jason Derulo says he’s going to “come out swinging” to take home the trophy.

And the US-based singer, who turns 34 this week, seems more than happy to throw the rule book out the window in order to emerge victorious.

“I didn’t come all this way to be a loser,” a determined Jason confirms.

Already, we’ve seen Jason go rogue during the Ultimate Callbacks.

Unable to decide between Callum Warrender and Alex Jeans, Jason told host Sonia Kruger he wanted to take both into The Battles. Producers agreed, much to the shock of the other coaches and viewers.

Then, he tried creating a supergroup out of Callum, Alex and Andrew Taylor Knight to send into the semi-final, although the trio ultimately rejected his offer.

Despite his win-at-all-costs attitude, Jason still expects his team to work hard – just like he did. He was 12 when he met his first manager, and tirelessly tried getting a foot in the door.

“I auditioned day in, day out and had so many doors shut in my face until one day I got a yes”, Jason says. “I never gave up.” As a young boy, Guy found solace in music.

This is Jason Derulo's first time on The Voice Australia and he's determined to win! Supplied

Guy Sebastian: “The song that saved me”

Guy Sebastian has given some rare insight into his childhood. Born in Malaysia in 1981, Guy’s family moved to Australia when he was six.

A year before their arrival, Bruce Woodley of the Seekers and Dobe Newton of the Bushwackers had released I Am Australian, and Guy, 41, says he would sing the song whenever kids were picking on him for being “different” and making him feel like he didn’t “fit in”.

“I had a Malaysian accent, my culture was pretty different. (But) I’m an Aussie … that’s my childhood,” says Guy, now a dad of two. “We are multicultural here – there are so many different types of Aussie.

“There’s not a worse feeling than feeling like you’re an Aussie then someone tells you, you are not,” Guy adds.

Guy Sebastian pictured with his wife and two kids. Instagram

Rita Ora: “My battle with anxiety”

Despite her pop star status, Rita Ora admits she still gets “very nervous” when she performs. In fact, she vomited backstage at the 2015 Oscars due to her anxiety, just as she was due on stage!

Rita, 32, was singing Grateful from the movie Beyond the Lights, which had been nominated for Best Original Song.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Rita recalls. “It’s the Oscars … I’ve been watching (them) since I was a kid. My nerves genuinely took over. Two seconds before I went out, I threw up.

“I remember looking out at the crowd and the lights just went

on me and I just closed my eyes and I sang. All I remember is my legs going like that (shaking).

“I can’t watch the performance back to this day because it brings back all of those feelings.”

During this season we’ve seen Rita share her personal tricks for dealing with anxiety with several contestants, one of which is sound healing.

“I do it every year. My sister and I go away and we just lie next to these vibrations. I’m not even joking, it changes your whole body,” the British singer explained.