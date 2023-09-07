The Bushwackers Channel Seven

The Bushwackers

Battling it out against Ezra Williams, coach Jess Mauboy was seriously struggling to choose who she would be taking through to the next stage of the competition.

But, much to the surprise of her, Ezra, and fans tuning in from home, The Bushwackers made the decision for her.

"I think we can make this easier for you," shared Bushwackers member Dobe Newton.

"This show and the challenges to come - we think - are about people just beginning on their career journey, so Roger and I have decided that you need Ezra in your battle team."

Jade Talbot Channel Seven

Jade Talbot

Jason Derulo struggled to make his decisions on the first night of the callbacks choosing to send Alex, Callum, and Calista to The Battles.

Unfortunately for Jade Talbot, the callbacks marked the end of her journey on The Voice Australia.

Sean Millis Channel Seven

Sean Millis

Sean Millis was up against Shyjana in the callbacks, with Jess Mauboy choosing to take Shyjana to the next round of the competition.

Shanae Watson Channel Seven

Shanae Watson

Although praised for her "incredible job" in the Ultimate Callback, Shanae Watson was eliminated from The Voice, as Guy Sebastian chose to instead progress Robbie Hunt.

Michaela Jayde Channel Seven

Michaela Jayde

Guy Sebastian also made the tough decision to eliminate Micaela, choosing to keep Jaydean Miranda instead.

Ben Esber Channel Seven

Ben Esber

Whilst Rita chose to progress 12-year-old Gezel, Ben Esber was eliminated.

Nick Cunningham Channel Seven

Nick Cunningham

Rita also took Emily Kate to The Battles after her incredible rendition of I Will Always Love You by Dolly Parton, while Nick Cunningham was eliminated.

Gabby Asta Channel Seven

Gabby Asta

It was a wrap for Gabby after she battled it out against the equally talented Tarryn Stokes and Emily Kate and coach Rita sent her home.

Christian Ellis Channel Seven

Christian Ellis

Christian was 'Simply the Best' in the blind auditions, but when it came to callbacks, coach Jason selected Ethan Beckton and Jade Talbot to go through to the next round.

Overnight Channel Seven

Overnight - Kye, Emerson, Tyler and Harry (L-R)

Their journey on The Voice may have come to an end but already the boys are running full speed to the future!

"It's just the beginning for Overnight! Thankyou so much to The Voice team and all the amazing artists we got to work with, wouldn't have been the same without you all!," they shared to their official boy band Instagram account.

Nenah Jones Channel Seven

Nenah Jones

Nenah was a real 'Hero' whenever she sang into the microphone, but sadly she was outsung by Shyjana and Jade Taunton in the callbacks.

Tee and Raye Channel Seven

Tee Toleafoa and Raye Alapati

These cousins prove that "two is better than one", impressing the judges with their powerful vocals.

Sadly however, they were eliminated in the callbacks.

Brenda Blessed Channel Seven

Brenda Bressed

This Melbourne drag queen was a fan favourite from the moment she stepped out onto the stage.

Unfortunately for Brenda, coach Rita sent her home in the callbacks.

"Well, there you have it! Although my journey on @thevoiceau was cut short (cut VERY SHORT). I had such an incredible time and met the most amazing people! This ain't the end, it's just the beginning! Now come to my shows!!!!," the singing superstar shared to her Instagram.

Maz Green Channel Seven

Maz Green

Her rendition of Forever by the Veronicas wowed the audience, but ultimately Charlie Pittman's cover of Teenage Dream by Katy Perry and Shanae Watson's cover of Stronger by Britney Spears were better performances.

Trisha Godinet Channel Seven

Trisha Godinet

After seven long years of no singing, Trisha faced her fears and sang a stunning rendition of At Last by Etta James in her blind audition, turning all four coaches' chairs.

But sadly in the callbacks, her time on The Voice was cut short as Dillon Rhodes and Ezra Williams progressed through to the next round without her.

Charlette Ginu Channel Seven

Charlette Ginu

Facing off against two other "truly unique" singers (according to coach Jason), Charlette gave it her all with a fun rendition of Levitating by Dua Lipa.

Sadly for Charlette, it was Andrew and Alex who progressed to the next stage of the competition without her.

Tiarose Channel Seven

Tiarose Burgess

With a theme of 'Songs by Aussie Icons', Tiarose blew the judges away with her cover of Hopelessly Devoted to You by the late and great Olivia Newton-John.

Ultimately however coach Jess selected The Bushwackes and Giaan Jordan to progress through to the next stage of the competition.

Jaxson Cornell Channel Seven

Jaxson Cornell

The 23-year-old was quick to turn chairs with his blind audition of I Fall Apart by Post Malone but was ultimately eliminated after facing off against Bella Mackenzie and Robbie Hunt.

Sihana Haxhnikaj Channel Seven

Sihana Haxhnikaj

Team Rita lost a shining star when Sihana was eliminated in the callbacks.

"This is not the end, it's just the beginning!" the Albanian singer wrote on her socials.

Caitlyn Bamber Channel Seven

Caitlyn Bamber

Facing off against Maree Mamalis with her cover of Dark Horse by Katy Perry, and Calista Nelmes with When I'm Gone, Caitlyn's cover of The One That Got Away was ultimately deemed the weakest of the trio by the judges

"Had such an amazing time on @thevoiceau this season!! Although my journey was cut short," I had a great experience singing my heart out to Australia ❤️," Caitlyn shared to her Instagram.

Dan Daniels Channel Seven

Dan Daniels

Wowing the judges with his rendition of Ring of Fire by Johnny Cash in the blind auditions, Dan quickly progressed to the callbacks where he faced off against David Aumua and Sean Millis.

Sadly for Dan, he was sent home.

Cruize Karaitiana Channel Seven

Cruize Karaitiana

Whilst he blew away the judges with his soulful rendition of Eastside by Benny Blanco, Halsey, and Khalid, ultimately it just wasn't enough to get Cruize further in the competition.

"You win some, you lose some tonight just wasn't my night 👊👊," Cruize shared to his Instagram after his elimination was aired.

Libby Rose Channel Seven

Libby Rose

After battling it out against Michaela and Marley, Libby was sent home.

"I feel so incredibly blessed to have met some of the most talented people ever, work with @guysebastian and sing against @marleyjaydemusic you two are just ridiculously talented it's insane!!," Libby shared to her Instagram after she was eliminated.

"So grateful for this experience, and it's only just the beginning."