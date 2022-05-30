When hearing the verdict, Lachie was overcome with emotion when he said: "
Lachie wowed judges from the moment he entered The Voice stage for his blind audition. The P.E. teacher was bound for the AFL field before his passion for music usurped his career plans. His rendition of JP Saxe and Julia Michaels’ If The World Was Ending saw Rita fight for him to join her team.
While failing to walk away with the gold, the other three grand finalists similarly impressed the audience from the get-go.
Bringing her three-year-old daughter, Charlie, along for her audition, Melbourne singer-songwriter Thando Sikwila showcased her impressive pipes during a rendition of Chaka Khan's I'm Every Woman, earning her a spot on Team Keith.
Meanwhile, after an emotional performance of Because You Loved Me by Celine Dion, dedicated to her mum who she takes care of every day, 24-year-old Faith moved all four judges, landing on Team Jess.
And an unforgettable performance of Michael Jackson's Man in the Mirror earned 23-year-old Jordan four chair turns, though he eventually chose to join Guy's team.
Lachie comes in as the 11th winner of The Voice Australia, following off the heels of Bella Taylor Smith from Guy Sebastian’s team last year.
She is currently performing with the Choir singer on his T.R.U.T.H. tour and gearing up to embark on a solo look me in the eyes tour around Australia.
We hope this year’s winner sees just as much success!
