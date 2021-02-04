Sonia Kruger (pictured) is no stranger to the spotlight. Instagram/Seven

Sonia married James in January 2003, in a very private ceremony. The couple were together for six years before splitting in 2008.

"I can confirm that they are no longer together," said Sonia’s agent at the time, Mark Klemens of Profile Management, told news.com.au.

"There are no other parties involved. The separation was just due to the strain of two high-profile people leading busy careers and not having enough time together."

Not long after, the now 55-year-old met her current partner Craig.

According to Confidential, the Big Brother host was still living with her ex-husband in their Northern Beaches, Sydney home at the time.

"It's a big house and they both have very busy schedules which meant they haven't crossed paths that much and they have their space," a source said.

Despite the somewhat awkward living arrangement, Sonia and Craig have been going strong since, and share gorgeous 6-year-old daughter Maggie together.

Their path to parenthood together wasn’t easy. While Craig has six children from a previous relationship, Sonia longed to become a mother, but at 45 years old, she struggled to conceive.

Doctors told Sonia her chances of falling pregnant were zero, and the couple's attempts to conceive both naturally and through IVF were unsuccessful.

"We tried IVF and it wasn't successful," she told The Australian Women’s Weekly in 2012.

"The doctors were very clear with me too, that for women over the age of 45, which was the age we attempted IVF, the success rate is zero.

Sonia (pictured) was previously married to British banker, James Davies. Instagram/Nine

"You still believe it can happen, and you see stories, and you think maybe that can happen for us, but the odds are definitely very slim."

With the help of an egg donation, kindly given by a friend, Sonia fell pregnant at 48 and gave birth to her daughter Maggie by the time she turned 49.

"It has been a long road, but Craig and I are delighted to finally confirm we are having a baby," she told the Herald Sun when announcing her pregnancy.

They’ve been one happy family since.

While we’ve loved watching Maggie grow before our eyes with sweet family snaps shared by Sonia, she keeps her relationship with Craig out of the spotlight.

So don’t expect many (read: any) photos of the happy couple any time soon.

This article first appeared on our sister site Who.

