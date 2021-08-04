Bruno Mars Getty

Bruno Mars 2009-2011

Before they both hit the big time and when Rita was just 18, Rita Ora and Bruno Mars were an item!

“He was a struggling songwriter hired to write songs for me. I thought, 'Wow, that's just the world's greatest guy!'" she told Bravo magazine in 2012

"It was love at first sight, such a great experience."

She added: "Our time together was wonderful, but once we got famous, work got in the way.

Rob Kardashian Getty

Rob Kardashian 2011-12

A decade ago Rita had a blink-and-you-miss-it romance with Rob Kardashian. In fact, the liasion was so brief that it slipped Rita's mind in an interview years later.

“Oh, I completely forgot about that," Rita told The Sunday Times in 2020.

"It was very short-lived. I was so young but it was fun. It was very, very fun, I guess."

Drake Getty

Drake 2012

In 2012 Rita and Drake teamed up for a track named RIP and rumours swirled the pair were hooking up. However, nothing was officially confirmed and they remain friends.

Calvin Harris Getty

Calvin Harris 2013-14

Well, this one sure got messy! Rita Ora and Calvin Harris struck up a romance in 2013, only for it to all come crashing down the following year.

The problem? Rita reportedly was blindsided and only discovered the split when Calvin Tweeted about it.

"To address speculation — myself and Rita ended our relationship some time ago," Calvin wrote in a since-deleted Tweet. "She is a beautiful, talented woman & I wish her all the best."

Ouch!

Ricky Hil Getty

Ricky Hil 2014-15

Rita's fans got a candid glimpse into her relationship with Tommy Hilfiger heir Ricky Hil when he rapped about his former flame's bedroom prowess after they split.

"Baby, you f*** me better than them other girls. Now I know I'm man enough to have you as my girl," the rap lyrics read.

"I wake up in the night touching on your hips. I sleep all day or I'm kissing on your lips."

A$AP Rocky Getty

A$AP Rocky 2015

Another one of Rita’s former flames A$AP Rocky, also used his time with the songstress as inspiration for a song – rapping about her in the brutal diss track called Better Things.

He later told The Guardian of the sexually explicit lyrics: “The Rita thing was tasteless of me. [But] I’ve got to stand by it, because I did it. I said it.”

Chris Brown Getty

Chris Brown 2015

After a steamy collab on hit song Body on Me, Rita and Chris Brown were rumoured to be romantically linked in 2015.

Travis Barker Getty

Travis Barker 2015

Blink 182’s drummer Travis Barker and Rita spent some time together before their budding romance came to a halt after less than a month.

According to Travis, he wanted to pump the brakes because he didn’t want to commit to a relationship.

“I don't have that ­longing to be in a relationship 24/7,” he told The Daily Mirror.

Lewis Hamilton Getty

Lewis Hamilton 2016

While Rita and racing driver Lewis Hamilton never confirmed or denied their relationship, the pair were spotted looking cosy on several occasions in 2016, sparking romance rumours.

Andrew Watt Getty

Andrew Watt 2017-18

Rita was first linked with record producer Andrew Watt in 2017 before they called it quits the following year.

In 2019, they attempted to reconcile.

“Rita and Andrew split because they were so busy, but they’ve realised they want to make things work,” a source told The Sun.



“Both of their schedules are crazy – Rita with her Phoenix World Tour and Andrew as one of the most in-demand producers in pop.

“But they reconnected this year and are making time to see each other when they can. They know what they have is the real deal.”

Sadly, the attempts to patch things up proved futile and the couple later split again.

Andrew Garfield Getty

Andrew Garfield 2018

During her break from Andrew Watt, Rita moved on to another Andrew - Spiderman's Andrew Garfield.

But the whirlwind romance was not to be and Andrew 2.0 swiftly broke up with her, reportedly because he wanted a more private relationship.

Romain Gavras Getty

Romain Gavras 2020-2021

Prior to heading Down Under to film The Voice Australia, Rita was in a relationship with French director Romain Gavras.

“Rita and Romain split up months ago because of difficulties with their respective work commitments. They remain close friends,” a spokesperson for Romain confirmed to the MailOnline in March 2021.

Taika Waititi Getty

Taika Waititi 2021

Rita has caused a stir Down Under since being spotted with Thor director Taika Waititi at a Chris Hemsworth party before sources revealed they were “all over each other” and “legit making out” at a bar on Oxford St in Sydney.

They later attended the Rupaul Drag Race Down Under premiere in Sydney together and then hit headlines after both of them were snapped kissing American actress Tessa Thompson on a balcony.

The couple went red-carpet official at the premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles in August.

