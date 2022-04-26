Which judge will be crowned the winner? Seven

Flocking to Sportsbet, fans of the singing competition have placed their bets on Lachie Gill to take out the top spot, with odds of 2.75. In second and third place respectively, fans predict Thando Sikwila (3.50) and Robbie Dolan (5.00) will be take the silver and bronze.

As for the coaches, Sportsbet predicts Rita Ora will be crowned victorious, with odds of 2.40. This makes sense considering Lachie is part of the Black Widow singer’s team.

Melbourne P.E. teacher Lachie was bound for the AFL field before his passion for music usurped his career plans.

Fans predict Lachie Gill will win The Voice. Seven

“As soon as I could walk I had a footy in my hand. I was one step away from my dream of playing footy at the highest level, but music started to take over,” he revealed before his blind audition.

“Ultimately I had to choose. I love footy, but I love music even more.”

After captivating the audiences with his emotional performance of If The World Was Ending by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels in the blind auditions, the Melbourne local managed four chair turns, ultimately choosing Rita as his coach.

So, have Voice fans got it right? We’ll have to keep watching to find out.

