Comprised of top Aussie talent that has already blown our judges (and audiences tuning in from home) away, it'll be a tough road ahead for our wannabe winners.

After a star-studded few weeks of blind auditions and callbacks, our superstar judges have selected their teams for the battle rounds on this season of The Voice Australia.

Already, a hilarious feud has erupted between our international judges Jason Derulo and Rita Ora, and Aussie judges Guy Sebastian and Jessica Mauboy.

Last year, team Rita took home the win with sportsman turned singer-songwriter superstar Lachie Gill.

But this time around Guy and Jess are determined to let a "local" team win.

"We need to bring the crown back home to home turf," Guy emphatically said during the blind auditions.

"It's like the Ashes - doesn't belong in England, belongs right here," he then joked.

Scroll on to meet the contestants who have been handpicked from the blind auditions and callbacks for the battle rounds....