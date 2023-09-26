Move over the Minogues, there's a new Aussie sister act making headlines here and overseas these days - and they're our version of the Williams superstars.

Emily Williams, 38, is long familiar to Australian audiences. She came runner-up in the 2005 season of Australian Idol, before rising to the top of the charts with [the] girl group, the Young Divas.

She's now hitting new international heights, playing Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard: The Musical in Britain.

WATCH NOW: The Young Divas perform 'This Time I Know It's For Real'. Article continues after video.