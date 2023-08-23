Does Rita have what it takes to lead a team member to victory once more? Channel Seven

Who will win The Voice Australia 2023?

Whilst we don't know who our final twelve singers will be as of yet, fans have been quick to hedge their bets on the judges they think will lead their singer to stardom!

Currently, 2022 winning judge Rita Ora is in the lead, with Sportsbet odds listed at $2.00.

Fellow international judge, and The Voice Australia newcomer Jason Derulo is hot on her heals with odds listed at $2.25.

Unfortunately, Aussie judges Jessica Mauboy and Guy have fallen behind, with both tying in last place to win (at least according to fans) with odds listed at $6.00.

According to Guy, he and Jess refused to "have another year where an international wins."

"We need to bring the crown back to home turf," he said in a recent episode.

"It's like the Ashes - doesn't belong in England, belongs right here."