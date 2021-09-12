The finale, which was pre-recorded with alternate endings, was a top secret, with not even the contestants knowing who would win before the card was read out.

So, it’s pretty safe to assume that Bella is still celebrating in her home after the big victory.

2021's winner of The Voice Australia has been crowned. Channel Seven

This season saw amazing ratings, making it an exciting year for Seven, who acquired the show last year after its original nine seasons appeared on Channel Nine.

The change in channel also saw a new line-up of coaches and a change to the format. Instead of going into a knockout round, selected artists from the blind auditions had to go through the controversial ‘Cuts’.

After short sessions showcasing their singing, the group of ten or more for each team was cut to a final five, which was taken to a final two the following round.

Last week we said goodbye to the likes of Ella Monnery, Lau Abend, and the Fuller siblings, who had a respective place on Team Guy and Team Jess.

Although we’ve reached a winner, the talent from this season has been undeniable.

Congratulations to Bella on taking out Australia’s votes!

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Who.