Singers had just 30-seconds worth of song to prove their place. Seven

Instead, each coach gathered small groups amongst their teams to sing just 30 seconds of song before they chose to keep or cut them.

The change was met with overwhelming disappointment from fans who not only loved the Battle Round but also felt it was unfair to those who made it through the auditions.

“Having selected the top performers we got to see none of them sing for more than 30 seconds. Some we did not get to see sing at all. The whole ‘cut’ was grossly unfair and terrible TV. So disappointing for viewers and grossly unfair to competitors,” one viewer argued.

“#TheVoiceAU so they get on the coaches team and don’t even get a chance to be coached or given any guidance what so ever, made to sing a song they never heard in 5 mins and then get cut? Wtf??,” a second commented.

“The blinds: "I would kill to work with you!" The cuts: "You. Not you. Not you. Not you." Brutal. #TheVoiceAU,” a third wrote.

“Not a fan of the new format. It was much better with the battles, at least we got to see the contestants sing. They deserve better than this Ch 7!!” another penned.

To see who made the top 20 you can check out our wrap up here.