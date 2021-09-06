Record ratings have the foursome wanting more. Seven

With record-breaking ratings, the insider maintains everyone involved on the show, from Channel 7 to production executives, are desperate to keep the momentum up.

The show’s success is said to have put the coaches and even the likes of host, Sonia Kruger, “in the best possible position” to “secure more pay, better contracts and cushier conditions”, tells the source.

Interestingly, Guy is said to be on a three-year contract, meaning he’ll likely appear across the next few seasons of the reality show as well as its upcoming spin-off, The Voice: Generations, which will see an all-ages audition process.

Guy is said to be on a three-year contract. Seven

“Guy is the new face of the show and had managed to score a contract well over a million dollars for multiple seasons,” tells the insider.

As for pop princess Jess, the insider explains it’s unclear if she has simply signed on for one or multiple seasons, but has secured herself a “great figure for her next season return”.

International hitmaker Rita and country star Keith have thrown a cloud of doubt over their positions on the show, with the stars currently travelling for work.

“Contracts are being worked on for Rita – the ball is all in her court to return." Seven

“Contracts are being worked on for Rita – the ball is all in her court to return. She’s being offered up to $1 million per season, which is a monster fee.

“It’s tempting in a world where there’s not as much money to be made in touring during COVID-19,” explains the source, but notes she hasn’t signed on as yet.

As for Keith, the insider says it will all come down to his family’s schedule, with money “not a motivator” for him.

What’s more, Sonia, 56, is said to have finished her contract negotiations and, on top of her usual line-up shows, sources say she has scored an Oscars hosting gig for Channel 7 next year.

“So far, everyone involved is sitting pretty with plenty of cash to go around.”