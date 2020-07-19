Chris Sebastian was crowned The Voice winner for 2020. Channel Nine

International coaches Kelly Rowland and Boy George were unable to return to Sydney for the finale due to the travel bans.

But in a touching moment, Delta Goodrem’s boyfriend Matthew Copley made a rare appearance side by side with his girlfriend playing guitar as she performed her new single Paralysed.

While Boy George and Kelly Rowland couldn't make it for the finale due to COVID-19, Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian flew the flag for the coaches. Channel Nine

Voting was open to the public right up until after each of the artist’s final performances, but due to the show being pre-recorded, four different versions of the winning scenes were filmed.

Speaking to news.com.au, Chris Sebastian admitted that it was “awkward” for the final four to pretend to win before the result was known.

“You’ve got to understand, by that point of the day we were so tired,” Chris he told the online publication. “We hadn’t had a day off for two weeks and we were physically drained.

“I think some people acted better than others. I definitely tried to exaggerate as much as I could because I wanted it to be like how it would be like if I actually did win."

Battling it out were (from left) Team George's Siala, Team Kelly's Chris, Team Guy's Johnny and Team Delta's Stellar. Channel Nine

Chris' win topped off a dramatic season which included accusations levelled against Guy Sebastian for “cheating”, accidental buttons pushes as well as Kelly Rowland storming off stage after a feud with Guy.

The Voice also hit the headlines when the show was forced to mix things up after COVID-19 hit midway through filming and one artist notoriously caused a stir when she went on a bitter rant after being booted from the competition.

