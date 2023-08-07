“First photo the night we met four years ago. We’ve been mates ever since." Instagram

How did Rita Ora and Taika Waititi meet?

In February 2022, Taika took to his Instagram to share a candid snap of his now-wife (then future wife) Rita taken the very first day they met.

“First photo the night we met four years ago. We’ve been mates ever since. Then a year ago we decided to “complicate” things but it just got easier. Happy Valentines Day to my bestie @ritaora ❤️❤️❤️🧨💥,” he captioned the photo.

Based on this, we can presume that Rita and Taika met in February 2018. They weren’t romantically linked however until April 2021 when Rita posted a series of images (including one of her looking particularly cosy with Taika).

Their relationship kicked off early 2021 Getty

The singer captioned the post, “Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love. ❤️ #midweekupdate.”

At the time Taika was in Sydney shooting Thor: Love and Thunder and Rita was filming The Voice Australia.

After being spotted hanging out with Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina a few months down the track, The Sun then reported that Taika and Rita then reported that the pair had actually started dating in March.

Boyfriend of the year award goes to Taika Getty

Were Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, and Tessa Thompson in a throuple?

After enjoying a few months out of the spotlight, the lovebirds drew worldwide coverage when pap shots of them, and actress Tessa Thompson getting up close and personal became public, bringing up questions of if they were in a throuple and/or polyamorous.

One month after the sneaky snaps went viral, Taika opened up about the invasion of privacy to The Sydney Morning Herald, describing it as “no big deal.”

“I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”

After their relationship became public, the couple spent much of 2021 posing on red carpets across the world together Getty

Their Red Carpet Debut

Whilst it was pretty clear to the world that Rita and Taiki were happily dating, they didn’t make their official red carpet debut until August 2021 at The Suicide Squad premiere in Los Angeles.

A month later, Rita confirmed to Vogue Australia that she was in a “great place in my life” when asked about her romance with the award-winning filmmaker.

Attending whirlwind red carpet events all over the world for the rest of the year and well into 2022, it was clear that despite the 15-year age gap, these two were well and truly smitten with one another!

At the 2022 Met Gala Getty

When did Rita Ora and Taika Waititi get married?

Initially, despite the rumours, the now husband and wife refused to publicly comment on whether they had or were planning to tie the knot.

Rita didn’t help with the guesswork of fans either, gushing over Taika on the podcast Greatest Night Ever.

“I’ve always wanted the fairytale, that’s what I grew up loving,” she said.

“For me, it was always about that love, finding a partner, so I’m really happy I did.”

The duo co-hosted the 2022 MTV EMA Awards Getty

Finally, in January 2023 interview with Heart Radio breakfast, Rita admitted that she was a married woman!

“Yes! Here we are…they say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people!”

A month later, the singer debuted her gorgeous exquisite emerald wedding ring on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, revealing that she had not yet “shown” anyone her shiny new jewel.

“I felt like I really knew I wanted to be with this person, and I just wanted it to feel really right,” Rita told Jimmy.

“So, I may have taken him to the shop and pointed out exactly what ring I wanted.”

All smiles for the camera Getty

Two months later, the newlywed spilled even more information about her wedding, telling Glamour UK that it had all been planned in “two to three days.”

“His kids were there, and I really wanted them to be a part of it. It was either then or we had to wait for ages.”

“I didn’t want to do it without my stepkids there. So, we just figured it out, and we did it. And it was perfect. I wanted to keep it private because my life and my career aren’t.”

The lovebirds wed in secret Getty

Does Rita Ora have kids?

Currently, the musician isn’t a mum of her own biological kids with Taika, but she’s a loving step mum to his two daughters Matewa Kiritapu and Te Hinekahu, whom he co-parents with ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley.

Speaking with the Hollywood Reporter in May 2023, Rita said she had plans to expand their blended family, describing having kids with her new husband as a “dream” of hers.