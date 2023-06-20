Meet your judges for 2023! Seven/Instagram

Who are the coaches on The Voice Australia 2023?

Australian idol alumni Jessica Mauboy and Guy Sebastian will be joined on the coaching panel by British hitmaker Rita Ora.

In a surprise new addition to the coaching panel this year, Keith Urban has been replaced by none other than Jason Derulo, in a huge coup for the Seven Network.

Jason couldn’t be more thrilled to bring his own skills to the television series.

In a statement from Seven, he said: “I’ve always loved The Voice and Australia happens to be one of my favourite places in the world. I can’t wait to hear all the amazing talent down under!”

Keith is taking a step back from his coaching duties to spend more time with his family. Seven/Instagram

Country singer Keith said that whilst he had enjoyed his time on The Voice, he was taking a step back to spend some well-deserved time with his family.

“I actually don’t think of it as the end of a chapter at all because I love doing the show. I feel very close to everybody on set and hopefully, the door can stay open because I would jump back in a heartbeat,” Keith told The Sunday Telegraph in October 2022.

Guy Sebastian has been a coach on the hit reality show since 2019 whilst Rita and Jessica have both been coaches since 2021.

Keith was a judge for the very first season back in 2012, before returning for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle in June 2023, Jessica said she was returning to the coaching chair with a plan.

"I think my strategy is purely to be there for the artist, to listen to them [and] help them create a performance they want to create."

"But also, [I'm going to] push them a little bit further and out of the box a little bit."

This will be Sonia's eighth season hosting The Voice Australia. Seven/Instagram

Who has been cast on The Voice Australia for 2023?

Whilst the lineup of would-be singing hopefuls has not yet been revealed, audiences are guaranteed to see some top-tier talent from across Australia.

Traditionally, 100 singers are given the opportunity to take part in a blind audition in front of the coaches.

The following round sees the top 48 contestants (12 per coach) take part in a Battle Round where they must engage in a sing-off against someone in their “team.”

From there, the top six from each team are sent through to the live performances where, with help from the coaches, the Australian public votes on a winner.

Lachie Gill won The Voice Australia in 2022. Seven/Instagram

Who is hosting The Voice Australia in 2023?

Seasoned television veteran Sonia Kruger will return to the helm once more.

Sonia first took to the stage alongside co-host Darren McMullen in 2015 before taking the lead and hosting the program alone from 2016 - 2019.

After an absence in 2020 where Renee Bargh and Darren McMullen co-hosted, Sonia returned as host in 2021 where she has remained ever since.

When will The Voice Australia premiere?

An official air date has yet to be announced but it will air sometime in the latter half of 2023 on Channel 7 and 7plus.

Filming for the blind auditions commenced in May at Fox Studios in Sydney.

Given this and the premiere date of previous seasons, we can assume the new season will air from August - September.

What is the prize for the winner of The Voice Australia?

Whilst an official prize has not yet been confirmed, we can assume it will be similar to that which was offered to 2022 winner Lachie Gill which included $100,000 cash plus a recording contract with Universal Music Australia.