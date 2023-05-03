The Block is gearing up for a major return in 2023 as the renovation series onboards a new judge (Marty Fox) and films in a new location, but the potential theme for this year is perhaps the most exciting.

After a devastating result on auction night in 2022 which saw them walking off the renovation reality show with a mere $20,000 in profit, Tom and Sarah-Jane Calleja walked away heavy-hearted.

They, alongside fans, were devastated by the outcome, viewers banding together to show their support for the couple with an outpouring of love online.

WATCH NOW: Tom and Sarah on their The Block auction in 2022. Article continues after video.