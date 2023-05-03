Whilst it is unclear whether or not Tom is appearing on the show as a returning contestant, or is featuring as a ‘hipages’ lever where teams can pull the lever for extra support, it is clear that he is not the only potential returnee, with 2010 and 2023 (All Stars) contestant Duncan Miller also rumoured to be making an appearance.
And thanks to a recent Instagram post by Tom and Sarah Jane, something tells us there is more fact than fiction to these rumours - at least that’s what keen blockheads are hoping for.
“So good to catch up with one of the nicest humans I’ve met. This feels like hallway week…cheers duncan xo” the account (presumably Tom) wrote.
The fast friends presumably met whilst filming The Block in 2022, with Duncan working on the set (primarily off-screen) to assist host Scotty Cam with his side project build.
If an All-Stars season were to take place, it would be the second after The Block: All-Stars in 2023 which saw Phil Rankine and Amity Dry walk away with the win.
An additional Fans vs Favourites season was aired in 2021 which saw the return of a handful of previous teams, including Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie who won the show.
Filming commenced for the new season in March, with Micjoy Pty Ltd (Channel Nine’s production company), purchasing five homes for $14.3 million with blocks that range from 575 square meters to 703 square meters.
It is believed that at least one home will be a double story, but it is yet to be confirmed.