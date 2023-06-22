Our favourite dynamic duo are back! Instagram

The Front Yards

After what the admin of the 2023 Charming Street “The Block” described as “four months of non-stop noise and activity”, the bulk of filming seemed to wrap up with the completion of the front yards on June 20th.

In the high-definition images of each garden, everything from leafy green fronds to water features, garden benches, and even a pool in one front yard was depicted.

These old school brick exteriors have been given a major upgrade. RealEstate.com

The Exterior

Thanks to some sneaky snaps taken from the streets, fans were treated to an insider look at just how drastically the exteriors of these homes have changed since our contestants got to work.

From what we can tell the old-school brick exteriors have been replaced in favour of a more modern design, ranging from stonework, black and white tiling, to curved wooden rooflines.

It also seems like our contestants have built up and out from the original house plans, some even maintaining the brick exterior for statement “walls” within the homes.

Real estate tycoon Marty Fox will be joining our veteran judges in 2023. Instagram

The Interior

Unfortunately, local residents have been unable to see as much of the interiors of the five houses given that they are private property, with members of the public unable to walk in.

Given this, for now, it looks like much of the interior renovations will be kept a surprise.

Appliances, fittings, and furniture however have been spotted being brought into each of the homes by contestants as they prepare for their weekly room reveals to judges Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer, Neal Whitaker, and new addition Marty Fox.

Whilst this is a tad frustrating, we sure are looking forward to tuning in and not having all of the homes spoiled before the season airs!