There’s a new renovation rumble on the horizon, with The Block2023 quietly entering production in Melbourne late last month – and all eyes are on a handsome new addition!
New Idea can reveal that Melbourne-based real estate tycoon Marty Fox is joining the hit series as a judge alongside Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer and Neale Whitaker.
WATCH: Shaynna Blaze's new country home Carriage House
Marty is the CEO of White Fox Real Estate. In new photos obtained by New Idea taken on the show’s building site, it seems obvious that Marty, 35, has fitted in seamlessly with his new colleagues Shaynna, Darren and Neale, with a beaming Shaynna giving him a big hug as they welcomed him into the fold.
Wearing a vibrant red dress, Shaynna looked stunning on set, showing off her incredible figure.
“I exercise, I have a vibrancy of energy that I constantly work with,” the star, who turned 60 on April 2, recently said of her dedication to staying healthy.
“My son thinks I’m in denial. But I’m not. It’s just that I don’t believe it. I feel like I’m 36,” she added with a laugh.
An expert in the Melbourne market, Marty, happily married with three kids, brings a wealth of knowledge to the show.
His website profile states: “Marty matches strategic smarts with prolific leadership and deal experience second to none.”
Still, fans shouldn’t fret that Marty’s arrival means Neale, Darren or Shaynna might be leaving.
She has said her work approach is to keep doing a job until “it doesn’t make me feel vibrant and excited”.