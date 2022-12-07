The Block NZ has been cancelled for 2023 but the Aussie version is still safe... For now! Nine

The Block NZ team also announced that a new season of House Rules New Zealand will fill The Block NZ’s 2023 gap.

“BUT, we know you need that reno-show in your life. We’re excited to bring you a local version of House Rules in 2023! In the show, teams hand over the keys to their homes and leave their competitors to transform every room in their house.”

It looks like fans weren’t too devastated by the news though as the majority of comments on The Block NZ’s post, expressed that the recent seasons of both the New Zealand and Australian versions of The Block weren’t as enjoyable as earlier seasons…

“The Block has maybe had its day... The Aussie season was a disaster too,” one Facebook user wrote.

This echoes what many Blockheads wrote online during the Australian version’s 2022 season finale.

For instance, one Reddit user wrote, “For the future, I'd love to see different judges, or a different way of presenting the judging,” while another shared:

Fans weren't too impressed with the recent season of The Block... Nine

“This show needs better judges. Maybe have 1 designer, 1 in construction, and 1 in real estate. The current judges lead the contestants in the wrong direction most of the time.”

Similarly, fans on Twitter wrote, “12 weeks of my life wasted...#TheBlock [sic] auction was a joke this year, the contestants deserved better,” and, “And the winner of #theblock [sic] the executive producers - screwed the contestants one more time.” Ouch.