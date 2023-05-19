Our 2023 blockheads sure brought the drama! Instagram

When does The Block 2023 premiere?

Since 2018 The Block has premiered early to mid-August, which makes us think this year will be the same.

Given filming commenced in late March and the 2023 contestant application form stipulated that contestants must be available for a 10-12 week shoot, we can assume the show will wrap up production sometime in June.

Who is judging The Block 2023?

Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer, and Neale Whitaker are all returning to judge the show alongside a new addition of real estate tycoon Marty Fox.

Shelley Craft and Scotty Cam will also return to co-host the show.

This dynamic duo is a staple on The Block. Instagram

Will there be a theme?

A year on from his auction night blues in 2022, Tom Calleja was spotted on set in what appears to be a tradie uniform.

Whilst it is unclear whether or not Tom is appearing on the show as a returning contestant, or is featuring as a 'hipages' lever where teams can pull the lever for extra support, it is clear that he is not the only potential returnee, with 2010 and 2023 (All Stars) contestants Duncan Miller also rumoured to be making an appearance.

If an All-Stars season were to take place, it would be the second after The Block: All-Stars in 2013 which saw Phil Rankine and Amity Dry walk away with the win.

We would love to see Tom (and maybe Sarah) return. Instagram

Where is The Block 2023 being filmed?

Whilst we don't know the theme yet, we do know where Channel Nine has set up shop for this year.

In 2022, the network purchased five classic 50s-style brick homes on Charming Street, Hampton East, Melbourne for a total sum of $14.3 million.

Numbers 14 through 22 Charming Street sit on blocks ranging from 575sqm to 703sqm.

The Block was previously filmed in the neighbouring suburb of Bayside in 2021.

A Facebook page called 23 Charming Street has been posting behind the scenes snaps of the production. Facebook

Who are the contestants on The Block 2023?

Cast members have not yet been revealed by Channel Nine.

We do however know that the new season will feature four teams of male-female duos and one team that is an all-female pair.

RELATED || The Block's Dylan and Jenny reveal how much they sold their house for

When will The Block auction be for 2023?

The Block auctions are usually around November based on an August premiere date.