Tom was spotted on The Block 2023 set. Facebook

Fans immediately shared their delight in the comments.

One Blockhead wrote, “I love Tom and yes, I’m going to say it, his wife too,” while another said, “Tom is awesome! Grab a selfie with him 😜.”

Someone also clarified in the comments that Tom competed on the show last year and the original poster replied, “Well it looks like he is a model for hipages…”

WATCH: The Block’s Tom and Sarah-Jane caravan tour

This post has ultimately led fans to believe that Tom has been hired by The Block 2023 as a tradie; he is a trained plumber who runs his own business, after all.

If this is the case, it’s likely that Tom would gladly accept the paid gig as he and Sarah-Jane only walked away with a $20,000 profit after their house failed to attract a higher bid during the 2022 final auction.

Fans think Tom may appear as a tradie on this year's The Block. Facebook

And while the couple ended up selling the $80,000 Ford Ranger they won during Landscape Week, every penny counts now that they’re expecting their second child!

Personally, we hope fans are correct and we do see Tom regularly on The Block 2023 as one of the tradies.