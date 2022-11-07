NINE

"That was a hard moment but life's thrown harder things our way and 20k is 20k more then what we had yesterday but definitely less then if we had of just stayed at home and worked," they wrote on social media.

Despite the results and watching their co-stars Oz and Omar walk away with a record breaking $1.6 million in prize money, the pair remained grateful for the opportunity.

WATCH: The Block 2022 - Tom and Sarah's auction order

"A BIG F-----G THANK YOU to everyone who watch Tom and I's journey and showed us so much love and support!" Sarah wrote on Instagram.

"We honestly had the best time and have zero regrets.

"Even if we walked away with nothing we had the experience of a lifetime and something we can tell our grandkids about! Are we disappointed sure but nothing is ever guaranteed.

Despite the results and watching their co-stars Oz and Omar walk away with a record breaking $1.6 million in prize money, the pair remained grateful for the opportunity. NINE

"At this point I think we'll be fully over it by Tuesday. There's bigger issues in the world. Love to you all," she concluded.

Sarah also thanked her partner and "baby daddy" Tom for "working like a crazy man" to give their family the best opportunities possible.

"I love you and I'm proud of how you kicked @theblock's ass," she said.

This article first featured on our sister site Now To Love.