Sarah-Jane captoned her post, “This is what life with an almost 2 year old looks like 😬 And honestly this is as clean as the house gets as we don’t have much storage in our home or a separate living/playroom for Cleo’s stuff.”

“Kudos to all the parents who do this every night and every morning…..I feel your pain 🫠 now to relax and enjoy the silence and tidiness until Cleo…..and Tom get home 🤭”

Many fans were quick to praise Sarah-Jane; one fan wrote, “My house looked like that for years with 2 kids under 2. Don’t sweat it xx”.

Another commented, “Same in our house too 😩 at least they’re making memories. Well that’s what I tell myself anyway”.

Jenny - who, with her husband Dylan, competed on The Block this year as well - wrote, “Super woman” on Sarah-Jane’s post.

This isn’t the first time Sarah-Jane has been praised for being transparent online.

Sarah-Jane was also praised when she shared that she had undergone a double mastectomy. Instagram

A few weeks ago, The Block contestant shared that she had undergone a preventative double mastectomy because she is a carrier of the BRCA1 gene (which increases the chances of developing breast cancer), and fans applauded her for her bravery.

Sarah-Jane also shared how her recovery was going and wrote in an Instagram post, “It is day five since my double mastectomy – I've got my compression bra on, which they ask you to wear afterwards. I've had all my breast tissue removed, then I had implants put in straight away.”

“I've got some bruising, but all is going pretty well to be honest. And I do have nipples, for people asking! They were able to save my nipples; not everybody's nipples are salvageable.”