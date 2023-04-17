While the young mum seemed absolutely thrilled by the news, it looked like Tom was nervous to have a second baby! However we don't doubt there is nothing but love for the new bub.
When asked if he was "excited to become a dad to two", Tom could only say "yep."
Even their first born Cleo, who would nearly be two years old, knew the baby was in "mummy's tummy".
The video also showed a clip of Sarah-Jane's ultrasound and looking at their little one for the first time.
Numerous co-stars from The Block flooded to the comment section to share their love, including Dylan and Jenny.
WATCH: The Block's Sarah-Jane and Tom caravan tour
"Omggg yesss!! Congratulations lovers how exciting," they wrote.
Block contestant, Rachel Carr also commented: "Wahooooooo!!!!!!! Love you guys!!!!! So excited to welcome baby Calleja to the world xoxooxxo".
Previous winners Alisa and Lysandra – who are now interior designers - shared their congratulations for the "exciting" news.
Given how absolutely adorable Cleo is, we cannot wait to see their next bub!
This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.