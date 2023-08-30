Instagram

Cleo, Tom and Sarah-Jane’s first born – with another baby on the way - celebrated her second birthday in April. Upon her arrival, Tom had a special request for his partner.

"When Cleo was born, he wanted me to tell my family that no one can kiss her on the lips. He thinks it's half inappropriate and half unhygienic,” Sarah-Jane said.

Meanwhile, Rachel is a mother of three children Everleigh, Mila and Tommy all under the age of seven. Both her and partner, Ryan understand Tom's side of the discussion.

"I kiss my kids on the lips too, but I do see exactly where he's coming from. Ryan does too," she said.

Instagram

"My sister has a little baby and I smother in kisses… and I was thinking, 'Is this right anymore to even be smothering my nephew in kisses in this day and age?'"

As to what age is appropriate for parents to stop kissing their children on the lips, Rachel stated it is up to her children.

“I’d leave it up to my kids… it’s a personal choice for them,” Rachel responded.

"It's really hard. I don't think my mum or dad ever kissed me on the lips, I think it's a generational thing we've started doing now.”