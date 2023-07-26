Have Sarah Jane and Tom taken their relationship a step too far? Instagram

The 31-year-old then went on to add that despite being "quite loud", it was Tom who "wore the pants" in their relationship.

She also admitted that despite being married, they kept their money completely separate - including their earnings from The Block!

"He does control our finances, which people probably find really strange. He doesn't share his money," Sarah Jane said.

"Tom and I have been together for nine years, we're about to have our second child and I've never seen his bank account.

"The money we won from The Block went straight into his bank account...we didn't go 50/50."

Co-host Rachel was quick to ask the question on most listeners' lips: "And then you have to ask him for money or something?," she posed to Sarah Jane.

To this, Sarah jokingly responded: "If it's a high purchase, yeah. It's not like he says no to me, but it feels weird to have to ask as a 30-year-old mother."

"Maybe he's a millionaire and he doesn't want me to find out."