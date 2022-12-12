Fans were quick to comment on how stunning Sarah-Jane looked post-surgery. Instagram

Fans were quick to comment on how stunning Sarah-Jane looked post-surgery.

One person wrote, “As a fellow bilateral mastectomy lady your new boobies look awesome!”.

Another added, “Purple looks stunning on you”.

WATCH: The Block's Sarah-Jane underwent double mastectomy

The reality television star previously admitted her mother first developed breast cancer at 36-years-old.

Despite being only a preventative surgery, Sarah-Jane was on the wait list for five years and was only approved for surgery one day before The Block's auction night on November 5.

"It's been a long time in the making – I've been on this list for five-plus years. Then, the day before The Block auction, they called me: 'We've got a spot for you'," she said on Instagram.

The reality television star previously admitted her mother first developed breast cancer at 36-years-old. Instagram

Less than a week after the surgery, Sarah-Jane posted a story to Instagram to share the recovery process with followers.

"It is day five since my double mastectomy – I've got my compression bra on, which they ask you to wear afterwards. I've had all my breast tissue removed, then I had implants put in straight away," she said.

WATCH: The Block's Oz and Omar show off work-from-home space

"I've got some bruising, but all is going pretty well to be honest. And I do have nipples, for people asking! They were able to save my nipples; not everybody's nipples are salvageable."