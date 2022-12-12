Tom and Sarah-Jane are currently renovating a caravan while also living in it... Instagram

“Unfortunately for Tom, we will sell the Ford and we will be walking away with 100k so no complaints from us,” Sarah-Jane wrote on Instagram.

Tom and Sarah-Jane won the $80,000 Ford Ranger following their success in Landscape Week.

Following the “disappointing” sale, the couple revealed to Nine that they had spent "more than $20,000 of our savings" to participate in the renovation show.

“That was a hard moment but life's thrown harder things our way and 20k is 20k more than what we had yesterday but definitely less than if we had of just stayed at home and worked,” the couple wrote on social media.

Presumably, one of the ‘harder things’ the couple are referring to is Sarah-Jane’s five year wait to get a double mastectomy.

Sarah-Jane announced to her Instagram followers that she underwent the major procedure (she needed to because she’s a BRCA1 gene carrier; meaning she has an increased risk of developing breast cancer) shortly after The Block’s auction night.

Sarah-Jane got a double mastectomy shortly after The Block's auction night. Instagram

But Sarah-Jane was on the waitlist for five years to get the preventative surgery.

“It's been a long time in the making – I've been on this list for five-plus years. Then, the day before The Block auction, they called me: ‘We've got a spot for you,’” she said on Instagram.

