Renee Bargh scored the gig of her dreams when she landed the role of co-host on The Voice alongside Darren McMullen. Getty

Here, she spills on the show and her enduring friendship with coach, Delta Goodrem.

As a former pop star – you were in the group Girlband – do you know what it’s like to be a contestant on the show?

“Pop star is a stretch, but thanks for that! I do know how it feels and what it takes to get on stage though, and to give it your all and the nerves they must be feeling. So, I try to comfort them and their families, too, because it’s just as scary for them,” Renee said.

Renee confessed she’d wanted to be part of the show for years. Instagram

Have you pulled any of them aside to advise them?

“Oh no, that’s not my place at all; that’s what the superstar coaches are for. I’m just a genuine fan of all of the artists and I’m there to support and encourage them.”

What’s it like working with your good friend Delta?

“My first day on set felt like Christmas. I went to her trailer in the morning and she gave me a great pep talk and a big hug (how I miss hugs!) and supported me from stage by smiling at me and encouraging me while I was doing my reads for the first time,” Renee said.

“She’s always been the most supportive friend, so it means so much to get to share this moment together.”

Renee said that Delta has been given her great advice for years. Instagram

What advice has she given you?

“Delta is constantly giving me great advice and she’s been on the show for so long now. So, it’s like her second home. Just watching how comfortable and vibrant she is on set was so inspiring.”

How are you going to stop yourself helping your friend out throughout the season?

“She doesn’t need any help from me; she’s the pro! We do try to send each other telepathic messages though!” she quipped.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out Now!