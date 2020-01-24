Renee Bargh is set to replace Sonia Krusger as host on The Voice alongside Darren McMullen. Getty

Scotsman Darren - who hosted the show from 2012 to 2015 - said he is excited to be returning to the show.



“The seasons that I hosted were the most fun I've ever had in television, and I can't wait to pick up the reigns again to front the biggest show in Australia”.

The new hosts were announced after Kruger signed back with Seven late last year.

The 54-year-old will be hosting amily reality show Mega Mini Golf, judge Australia’s Got Talent: The Champions, play a role in Seven’s Tokyo Games coverage and possibly play a role in Big Brother, which she previously hosted on Nine.

Kruger took over the hosting reigns of The Voice during the fifth season, following the departure of Darren McMullen.