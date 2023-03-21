Fans are sad that Keith Urban is not returning as a judge on The Voice Australia this year. He's being replaced by Jason Derulo. Getty

Another commented: "Where the hells Keith, he rocks!".

"Very sad news [Keith] Urban is not continuing on the show," one said.

Overall, fans were devastated to see Keith was being excluded but majority were loving the person of colour representation on this year's judging panel.

Jason couldn't be more thrilled to bring his own skills to the television series, in a statement from Seven he said: "I've always loved The Voice and Australia happens to be one of my favourite places in the world. I can't wait to hear all the amazing talent down under!"

But Keith wasn't the only Australian left out of the 2023 line-up as fans wondered why heartthrob Delta Goodrem wasn't featuring on the new season despite not being a judge since 2020.

"I'm kinda sad for not seeing delta back on channel 7, i was really hoping to see her and rita working together," one commented.

Another wrote: "Bring delta back".

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.