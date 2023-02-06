It’s not known whether the couple’s daughters. Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, joined Nicole in picturesque Mallorca, as she’s only been seen out either solo, or with friends. Meanwhile, Keith stayed put in the US.
He kicked off the Northern Hemisphere summer touring season last week with gigs in Oklahoma. He then moves on to San Antonio, Texas, before beginning his residency in Las Vegas.
“As soon as they headed to the airport, Nicole knew it was back to the grind – not to mention lengthy separation periods,” says a source.
“As they get older, Nic struggles with the wedge that their busy schedules drives between them.
WATCH: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban wedding
She wishes Keith would slow down and stop jetting all over, while her projects usually mean she’s working in the one spot for a while.”
The source explains that Nicole also worries about Keith’s “addiction issues when he’s on tour”.
“He’s doing really well but Vegas is sure to be a challenge for him,” the source says.
“But Nic and Keith are both fine – the tension was probably just over how life was going to be a bit difficult for them over the next couple of months.”