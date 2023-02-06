Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban couldn’t have asked for a better summer holiday Down Under.

Not only did they spend precious time with family, including the actress’ 81-year-old mum Janelle, but they partied with celebrity friends, caught Elton John’s concert in Newcastle and even had a short romantic break in Tasmania.

But all good things must come to an end – something they were quickly reminded of when it was time to buckle up their kids and jet off back to work.

