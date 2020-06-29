Delta isn't happy about new coaches, Lisa, Jessica and Marcia, joining The Voice. Instagram

Delta is currently the show’s longest-serving Australian coach with eight seasons under her belt and has always held the mantle as the sole local female coach. (Apart from Kylie Minogue, who filled in for her in Season 3.)

According to the source, Delta was displeased about having to now share the limelight with other local female pop stars.

“Delta is so insecure and has trouble sharing the stage,” the source reveals. “Kelly she can cope with but not local Aussie female pop stars who invade her territory.”

There has been ongoing speculation about tension between Delta and The Veronicas, aka sisters Lisa and Jess Origliasso.

Late last year when The Voice hosting role became vacant following Sonia Kruger’s departure, there were whispers that the 35-year-old twins may take the role – with reports at the time claiming that this didn’t bode well with Delta.

Now, the famous sisters will be mentoring Team George.

“I’ll still be able to enjoy the performances, give my advice in terms of mentoring,” George previously told another publication.

“I’m going to entrust The Veronicas to carry that message. At the end of the day, we’re going to do everything to make it as fun and as entertaining as possible.”

Twin sisters Lisa and Jess Origliasso are filling in for Boy George. Getty

But the set insider says Delta is far from happy with all the recent changes.

As a result, the source says a “war of words” broke out between Delta and the network. But with little in the way of other alternatives available, the source says Delta has had to swallow her pride and roll with the punches.

Speaking of how the pandemic has affected filming of the show, executive producer, Leigh Aramberri, told The Sydney Morning Herald: “Conversations changed daily based on how things were looking ... It was certainly the greatest challenge I have faced in my time working on the show.”

