Diana's portrayer in The Crown, actress Emma Corrin (pictured), has seemingly taken inspiration from the late princess and started carrying a sex toy in her own purse. Getty

“It’s great if you’re stressed and need to unwind,” Emma said, while waving around the small device.

“Also, it kind of looks like a lipstick or a mascara so, you know, nice and subtle to bring about with you,” she added.

With the actress currently portraying Diana in the popular Netflix series, her candid confession sounds like the late princess’ admission to carrying her vibrator as a “secret mascot”.

Emma admitted she concealed the inconspicuous gadget in her bag and opted to use it in times of stress. Vogue

Royal protection officer Ken Wharfe previously referred to Diana’s “marital aid” in an interview with The Sun, which stated that Le Gadget was bought on a wild night out in Paris in 1992.

"Le Gadget was perhaps our finest wind-up, and an almost constant source of laughter,” Ken said, referring to how Diana secretly always carried the device with her.

"The small vibrator, bought as a practical joke after a staff night out in Paris during Diana's official visit there the previous November, had become her lucky mascot," he added.

Ken went on to recall how on one occasion the late princess forgot to pack Le gadget in her luggage, which meant that he had to ship the device more than 6,000kms to reach her.

According to protection officer, Diana had become accustomed to carrying the vibrator with her and felt that if she didn’t everything could potentially go wrong without it.

But after the package was delivered at her location, an officer unwittingly opened it in front of Diana and her shocked entourage, but the princess reportedly remained jovial.

"There was a stunned pause (and a few bemused glances from Embassy dignitaries), until the silence was broken by Diana, who said, 'Oh, that must be for me,' and began to laugh,” Ken said.