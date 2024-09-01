Why The Block’s Paige is at war with Scotty Cam!



It takes a lot to upset Scott Cam, but The Block’s affable host has run out of patience regarding unpopular contestant Paige and her social media takedown of the smash hit series.



A feud has erupted between Scott and Paige.



“If there’s one thing he values over anything else, it’s loyalty. So to see a Blockhead publicly slam the show has left him fuming,” reports one insider of Scotty, 61. “He has done nothing but encourage Paige – despite her own shortcomings!”

Scott is losing patience with Blockhead Paige (Credit: Media Mode)







The toxic feud erupted last week after Paige, 27, shared what she really thought about The Block and how she and her fiancé Jesse have been “edited” to look like villains.



Taking to her personal Instagram account, the claims specialist from Perth told her followers that she “can make better edits in iMovie”.



She then doubled down when one fan asked if she and Jesse are being accurately portrayed on the show.



“Editing is a wild, wild thing,” Paige said. She also alleged that all her “cute moments” with Jesse, 30, have been cut out for the “sake of our narrative”.

Paige has shared her thoughts about how she and Jesse have been edited on the show to Instagram. (Credit: Channel Nine)

These comments come hot on the heels of increasing online speculation that Paige and Jesse will leave The Block to save their relationship. Their rumoured departure may play out on screen in the coming weeks.



“What people don’t know is that behind the scenes, Scotty was very supportive of them,” says the source. “So, to have Paige go on the attack now [on social media] is beyond the pale. There’s no doubting, he’s p–sed off. And I’m bloody sure he feels betrayed and let down.”



A second insider says that, if Paige and Jesse are in fact the couple who leave and then deign to make an appearance at the forthcoming Auction Day, then they “wouldn’t be surprised if Scotty sends them packing off the set!”

There are rumours flying that Jesse and Paige leave the show. (Credit: Instagram)

Paige’s criticisms come after weeks of polarising behaviour from her and Jesse, who appear to struggle with their build despite him being a carpenter. Their fights, tantrums and sulks have ignited fan forums.



Some even suggested their early exit from The Block is all part of a “conspiracy” from producers to ramp up drama and increase ratings. Some fans have even urged Jesse to break up with Paige, given she regularly rips into him for not supporting her nor listening to her concerns.



But the couple insist they are still “very much in love”, and recently even spent Jesse’s birthday in Europe.