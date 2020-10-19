Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot appeared very close at a Sydney tennis court last week. DIIMEX

In fact, just last year the duo were spotted strolling the terminals of Sydney Airport.

And while Russell and Britney are said to be only friends, sources close to his other leading lady, Terri Irwin, say the wildlife warrior was gutted when she saw the images online.

“There’s only so much poor Terri can take,” says the source, adding the soon-to-be grandmother is worried her close relationship with the Gladiator star is slowly falling apart.

“Russell makes such a public song and dance about Terri and the kids, always tweeting about them, donating money and visiting their Australia Zoo, and then of course there’s their private friendship – it’s no wonder half the world thinks they’re an item,” the source continues.

“Just when she thinks things are going great, she gets blindsided by a headline of him wrapped around some much younger woman like Britney.”

Sources close to Terri (right) reveal the wildlife warrior was gutted when she saw the photos of Russell (left) and Britney. Getty

According to the insider, Terri was absolutely heartbroken when she found out Russell had been spending time with Britney again.

“It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last. It really gets Terri down, but since they’ve never actually gone public together, she feels she doesn’t have the right to be upset about it, although she definitely is.”

Russell’s recent outing with Britney, who is 26 years his junior, comes just days after it was revealed that Russell’s relationship with NRL star Sam Burgess has been “fractured” following reports of the former South Sydney Rabbitohs’ off-field dalliances.

It really gets Terri down, but since they’ve never actually gone public together, she feels she doesn’t have the right to be upset about it, although she definitely is.” Getty

“Terri was fully prepared to be a supportive shoulder for Russell through this Sam mess, but obviously he doesn’t need her, this time,” the source adds.

“There will come a time when he needs Terri again.

“He always falls back on his friendship with her. One day he might get a shock and find that she’s moved on and no longer able to be there for him.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!