Could newlyweds Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell be ready to take the reins at Australia Zoo?

It appears the 21-year-old has been working hard behind-the-scenes to take the reins from her mum Terri during the 78-day closure.

“This morning we stood at the front of our home and opened the gates to visitors. I made a radio call to our entire Australia Zoo Crew that we had officially reopened which was one of the best moments of my life. For 78 days we have wondered if and when we would ever open our doors to guests again,” Bindi wrote.

The Irwins have been working hard behind the scenes to get things ready for reopening after the COVID-19 restrictions.

“The weight of the world seemed to press down on us as we worked hard to figure out how we’d be able to pay our bills,” she added.

“Caring for so many beautiful animals and our amazing team is our biggest priority. Today I cried, a lot, as we welcomed everyone back into our zoological gardens. I cried as I felt the overwhelming joy of reopening and the stress these many weeks have brought.

“Thank you for your support as we work to create a magical experience for you and a safe space to unwind during these hard times. We’re all in this together.”

Australia Zoo is back in action after a difficult few months.

Chandler took to Instagram to thank his mother-in-law Terri Irwin for being an amazing leader and celebrated the zoo’s re-opening.

“Australia Zoo has officially reopened to guests today. Thank you to the amazing Zoo Team, who worked tirelessly over these past couple months making this all possible,” he wrote.

“Thank you to Terri for being an amazing leader for us all. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back into our home.”

