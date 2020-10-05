Rumour has it Terri Irwin (pictured) is concerned Bindi and Chandler didn't sign a prenup. ABC

“The mutual understanding was that he’d agree on one afterwards, but he and Bindi are both saying there’s no need because she trusts him implicitly and there’s simply no scenario in which they’d ever wind up divorcing.

“That’s really upsetting Terri, who says it’s a question of formality and sheer common sense in today’s world – however happy they are right now.”

Meanwhile, the source adds that Bindi and Chandler, who are expecting a baby girl, still want to host a larger, second wedding once their little one arrives.

Bindi Irwin’s (right) pregnancy has allegedly been overshadowed by a deepening family rift over money. Instagram

Bindi and Chandler’s low-key nuptials, which took place at Australia Zoo, went ahead with just three guests in attendance: Terri, her close family friend Wes Mannion and Bindi’s brother Robert, 16, who walked her down the aisle.

Though the couple later described it as a magical event, insiders say they’re keen for a second bash that will include up to 200 attendees this time around – including celeb pals Russell Crowe, Rove McManus and US talk-show host Jimmy Fallon.

As New Idea has previously reported, Bindi is taking on more responsibility for her family’s business, with a series of exciting ventures planned that will build on her late dad Steve’s enduring legacy.

Sources say she wants Chandler to be by her side for every aspect of that challenge – and she’s unfazed by the fact he’s worth less money than she is.

Bindi (right) and Chandler's (left) low-key nuptials took place at Australia Zoo. Instagram

Bindi’s net worth is currently estimated at around $3 million, but analysts expect that number to surge over the next few years. However, Chandler is thought to have less than a quarter of that amount to his name.

Our source adds: “Bindi really couldn’t care less about money as that’s not what she’s about in life. First and foremost, she’s married her soulmate, and quite frankly she finds it vulgar and bizarre that they’d need a piece of paper to trust one another.

“She totally appreciates where her mum’s coming from, but stress is the last thing she needs when it’s supposed to be the happiest period in her life with a baby on the way.”

