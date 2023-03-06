Seeing Terri Irwin wearing something other than khaki is akin to spotting one of her exotic zoo animals in the wild.
So it’s no surprise the Wildlife Warrior sends jaws to the floor whenever she steps out in one of her pretty floral dresses – including celebrating ‘Galentine’s Day’ with her girlfriends last month.
But New Idea hears Terri’s makeover is no coincidence. In fact, it’s all thanks to her kids!
“Bindi and Robert have been trying to get Terri to freshen up her look. She’s gorgeous under all that khaki and she deserves to show it off,” says a source.
“There is a small ulterior motive from the kids though – they want to dress her up and take pictures so they can help her join dating apps!”
Bindi and Robert want their mum to know “happiness” again.
It’s understood Terri, 58, is yet to take the plunge and meet a man online, though she is “open to the idea” and thinks it will be fun to scroll through suitors with Bindi.
Terri became a widow in 2006 after losing her husband Steve. In 2021, she insisted she couldn’t imagine dating again as she’d had a “big, big love” with Steve – “enough to last a lifetime”.
But with Bindi, 24, and Robert, 19, moving on with their lives and with partners of their own, they worry their mum “has left herself closed off,” adds the source.
“They know she’ll never find another like their dad – no such man exists. They just want their mum to know that happiness again.”
