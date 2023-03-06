Seeing Terri Irwin wearing something other than khaki is akin to spotting one of her exotic zoo animals in the wild.

So it’s no surprise the Wildlife Warrior sends jaws to the floor whenever she steps out in one of her pretty floral dresses – including celebrating ‘Galentine’s Day’ with her girlfriends last month.

WATCH: Terri Irwin reveals the promise she made to Steve Irwin before he died