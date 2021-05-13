Todd and Susie both got inked. (Instagram)

Susie shared photos of each of the designs revealing she had received a line work tattoo of a mother cradling a child with “Lion” written underneath.

Meanwhile, Todd opted for Lion’s name and birth date topped with a tiny crown.

The couple also had a matching artwork done, both inking “11:11” on their forearms with the saying “I am” and “With you” split between them.

The couple first shared their exciting baby news back in March with identical Instagram posts.

"Lion Daryl Carney," the caption read.

"Born an Aries, March 27 2021 at 10.50am, 7 pounds 9.4 ounces, 50cm long on a perfect autumn day. A lion’s most common traits are majesty, strength, courage, justice and might. A lion stands for both gentleness and power all rolled into one. A lion in your life enables you to bring positive changes in the lives of yourself, your family and your friends.

"We love you our little Lion. You will be one of the greats."