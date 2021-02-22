“Jonathan made it very clear previously that filming in Queensland wasn’t feasible and he would prefer to return to Fiji.” Instagram

“Jonathan made it very clear previously that filming in Queensland wasn’t feasible and he would prefer to return to Fiji,” dishes the insider.

“He has major apprehension about filming in an outback town and not having access to the ocean, where so many of the show’s challenges come to life,” says the source, who reveals the host contacted network executives and the production company to “express his concerns”.

When news broke that Australian Survivor would go ahead in Queensland, many of the past contestants couldn't resist cracking jokes.

"Final immunity: who can keep their hand on a crocodile the longest," Harry Hills commented on Instagram.

The ice cream aficionado also mentioned his former Queensland co-star, adding: "I heard a rumour they’re filming at @daisyrichardson ‘s farm."

King of the Jungle Luke Toki wrote: "I hope the contestants are told they can’t eat the cane toads haha you can get pretty hungry out there."

David Genat won the most recent season of Australian Survivor: All Stars. Ten

Jonathan also gave Survivor fans a clue as to when they can expect the groundbreaking season.

When one asked for a premiere date, the show's host replied: "Begin shooting in April so should air Septemberish. But not sure yet."

